Nurmagomedov three days before Superboy’s with Pore need to lose 6 kilos – media (video)
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Before the fight UFC lightweight Habib Nurmagomedov (27-0) with interim champion Dustin Pore (25-5, 1 NC), which will be held September 7 at the UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, the unbeaten Dagestani had some issues with weight.
As reported by the team of Dagestan, up to the limit of light weight he still needs to lose 6 kg.
The official weigh-in will be held on Friday, September 6. The weight of the athletes must not exceed 70 kg.
“Habib showed last night weight 76 kg. only four workouts, each of them will be removed on 1.5 kg”, – quotes the representative of the team Nurmagomedov sport.ua citing TASS.
Note, previously Habib has had problems with isogonal. In 2017, the year he is for the day before the fight with Tony Ferguson was in the hospital because of kidney problems.
Recall that Nurmagomedov needs to carry out protection of a title of the champion in the lightweight division. The last time the Dagestanis fought against the Irishman Conor McGregor on 6 October 2018.
The fight was supermandolini.