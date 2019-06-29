Nutritional supplements can be harmful to health
Supplements have long been familiar to many people. They are used to saturate the body with nutrients and to get rid of health problems. However, not always they can actually benefit the organism, and in some cases Supplements are even harmful and can cause a number of serious diseases.
Dietary supplements are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. They drink to get rid of excess weight, obtain certain useful substances, improve the potency and in many other cases. However, as shown by the results of a study are not always as tablets, pills and capsules do have a positive effect. And in some cases even harmful bioactive additives and their negative influence can be so strong that will lead to serious diseases. Disability and even death.
A group of scientists from Harvard University have analyzed the statistics of side effects for more than the eleven-year period from early 2004 to April of 2015. American experts examined the frequency of taking dietary Supplements and side effects consumers from birth to 25 years of age. Almost 40% of the cases these drugs have caused severe consequences for the human body. This means that about half of the population of the United States, receiving supplements are at great risk.
The problem, experts believe University, is that many supplements contain chemicals that cause a number of disorders of the body. While some of these ingredients are even banned for use because of its harm. So, in supplements, the experts found the contents of pesticides, heavy metals and similar substances. It is often dietary Supplements are essentially counterfeits of conventional medical drugs, is allowed to use.