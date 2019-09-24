Nutritional supplements will help to cope with the dangerous belly fat
Foreign nutritionist Clare Barnes said that to cope with the dangerous belly fat help dietary supplements, among which inulin, omega-3-unsaturated fatty acids and products based on living bacteria. The arguments of the expert has led to the publication Express.
Visceral fat is associated with an increased risk of developing metabolic syndrome, cardiovascular disease and several malignancies, among them breast cancer. Observational studies have shown that fruits, dairy products, whole grains and fiber have a protective effect, while fried foods, alcohol, red and processed meats, sweetened beverages and foods with a high glycemic index are associated with retroactive effect. Well-proven in solving the problem of inulin contained in the roots of chicory and dandelion, asparagus, bananas and wheat. The downside is that to receive benefits they should be eaten in large quantity, so you can take it in Supplement form.
Studies have shown that selective mixture of live bacterial strains can be more effective than individual strains, improvement of metabolic processes related to obesity. So you should buy products with many variations. Omega-3 unsaturated fatty acids are also proven to combat excessive belly fat. In this case, you do not have to accept supplements to increase the diet consumption of fatty fish, including mackerel, sardines and salmon.