Nutritionist called 5 ways to quickly and safely lose weight
October 13, 2019
All dieters want to evaluate the result and see how the extra weight is literally melting away. But rapid diets have their pitfalls and often have to pay not only greater weight gain, but also their health. Are there ways to safely and quickly lose weight? About it on the page in Instagram told the nutritionist Helen Cullen.
Often the weight is typed in quickly. Man lives, eats, has fun and one day, looking in the mirror, realizes that “grew” from your clothing size. Familiar?
Top 5 proven method for quick and safe weight loss:
- There is always, when you feel the hunger. Hunger can and needs to satisfy at any time, even if it occurs in the evening or before bedtime. If you ignore the hunger signals, the body is under stress and slows down the metabolism. As a result, the rate of weight loss slows down.
- There is exactly as much as is necessary to satisfy hunger. Then the body uses the fat reserves much faster. If you learn to listen to yourself and not to eat food when it is not needed by the body, you can eat any food and lose weight.
- There are consciously. Very easy to eat too much while watching TV, reading a book or computer. If you eat without distractions to other classes, then after a few days you will notice that your mouth gets much less extra food.
- Spending time in the fresh air. This affects the breakdown of fat in the body. However, try to ventilate the room and spend more time in nature.
- To sleep. If a person sleeps less than 7 hours a day, the body accumulates excess fluid, swelling are formed. Also during the day because of drowsiness, the person may feel that he is all the time hungry, you will want to make an unscheduled snack, the calories from which will settle in the fat reserves.