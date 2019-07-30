Nutritionist called better seasonal fruits and vegetables
According to him, the daily average need to eat 400-500 grams of vegetables and 350-400 grams of fruit.
In the absence of contraindications must-eat seasonal gifts of nature – fruits, vegetables and berries, said dietitian Elena Solomatina. Food seasonal fruit nourishes the body with necessary vitamins and minerals and fiber that improves the state of intestinal microflora and the entire immune system.
Cucumbers. Contain a lot of potassium, which improves heart and kidney. In addition, evidence suggests that regular consumption of fresh cucumbers is the prevention of diseases of the thyroid gland and vascular system. These vegetables have a high content of vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, provitamin a, as well As phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, iron.
Tomatoes. According to Elena Solomatina, the tomatoes are the only vegetables during thermal processing do not lose their beneficial properties. Tomatoes contain a lot of organic acids, fiber, calcium, potassium and iron. Their use is extremely useful in cardiovascular diseases, gastritis with low acidity, General loss of strength, memory loss and anemia.
Eggplant. The nutritionist advised to eat eggplant for people who want to get rid of nicotine addiction. These vegetables contains vitamin PP (nicotinic acid) – get it, the body is easier to tolerate the elimination of tobacco.
Zucchini. Essential for losing weight people. Zucchini has low calories and well absorbed by the body which receives from these vegetables potassium, iron, organic acids, vitamins C, B1, B2, B6, carotene.
The apricots. Elena Solomatina said that apricots must be included in the diet of people with diseases accompanied by development of potassium deficiency. Also apricots are very beneficial for the elderly – these fruits contain a lot of phosphorus and magnesium, their consumption improves memory.
In addition, apricots are a source of provitamin a beta-carotene — an antioxidant that has the ability to prevent the development of cancer and heart disease.
Peaches. Juicy peaches are recommended to people with cardiovascular and kidney disorders, liver problems, and gall bladder, said the nutritionist.
Watermelons. Their composition is characterized by the presence of many useful substances — vitamins, folic acid, carotene, pectin polysaccharides, salts of potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium, phosphorus. Elena Solomatina said that “watermelon by washing the kidneys and urinary tract, contributing to the overall cleansing of the body”. Its use is useful for various urological diseases, and also hypertension, liver disease and gall bladder, constipation and angina.