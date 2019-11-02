Nutritionist called morning habits that help to lose weight
Drink water, eat protein for Breakfast, in the morning to drop off sweets: these and other habits nutritionist from Australia Susie Burrell recommends to make it compulsory for those who want to lose weight.
Expert advice was published by the Daily Mail. According to Barell, following some morning habits helps to get rid of problem areas without strict diets and exhausting sports activities.
In particular, for a slimming effect and maintain the harmony nutritionist advises every morning to drink 300-500 ml of water to “restore hydration after a night’s rest and start the digestive system.” For drinking at this time of day there are good herbal and green teas.
The second essential habit of morning should become a protein Breakfast, says dietitian from Australia. Barell notes that eaten protein will help to normalize the level of glucose in the blood and permanently eliminates the feeling of excitement is something there. Thus it will be possible to wait until lunch without snacking and extra calories.
In addition, the nutritionist advises to make a habit to eat fiber. One should try to consume 20-30 grams of fiber a day.
“Start with Breakfast by adding, for example, fruit in Greek yogurt or in oatmeal. Also you can get fiber from vegetables, bran and wholegrain bread,” — said the expert.
Barell does not support the view that in the morning you have a sweet tooth. The specialist stated that if you start eating sweets in the morning, the body will then require throughout the day. Dieticians recommend not to eat in the morning, processed sugar and products containing it — white bread and pastry, fruit yogurt, muffins.
In turn improving the metabolism and helps to lose weight caffeine. Those who can afford Barell advised to drink coffee without milk.