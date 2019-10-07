Nutritionist called optimal daily caloric sedentary life
Nutritionist Victor tutelian told how much can be consumed calories per day men and women in sedentary work. There is a need in accordance with their energy costs, said the expert.
Nutritionist Victor tutelian provided advice about nutrition in the coming cold autumn. He noted that it is important not to overeat. You should eat depending on energy costs, said the expert.
“If you spend a lot of energy, need to eat more. This is the first law of the science of nutrition” said the doctor.
Sedentary life tutelian recommends that women eat about 1800 kcal per day, men about 2000 calories. A nutritionist warned that more nutritious food in immobility will likely lead to weight gain.
It is advised to maintain immunity to eat more fresh vegetables and fruits, which remained after the summer season. The doctor also encouraged to actively engage in sports. Also according to him is not superfluous to drink the maximum advanced vitamin and mineral complex.