Nutritionist called products for preserving youth and beauty
In our time nobody will be surprised by abundance of food. Food industry evolves and offers us more and more different products, often ready to eat. People are spending less time on preparation, getting the package you only need to warm up. In these conditions, it becomes possible to choose the best for yourself, given your body’s needs for nutrients, minerals, vitamins, dietary fibers, noted nutritionist Helen Cullen.
On his Instagram page, the expert noted that from the point of view of dietetics and the man and woman can eat the same foods. The only difference is the quantity and balance of nutrients. It is important to learn to listen to your body, it will tell you what elements are missing. This signal comes in the form of a desire to eat a specific food when we’re hungry.
Remember that if you are drawn to some foods without feeling hungry, most of all, we are talking about some of the psychological needs of the body. In this case, it is useless to use the products. They will not help to satisfy psychological needs, it is better to learn how to properly deal with them.
So what products should be included in the diet of the woman? Most women are concerned with how to preserve the beauty and youth for many years. Elastic skin, strong nails, shiny thick hair, clean and smooth skin — all this will contribute to a correct selection of products. For a balanced diet it is important to include at least 30 different foods per week.
To balance your diet, pay attention to the following products:
1. Cheese. It has a lot of calcium and b vitamins helps reduce irritation, which often occurs before the critical days. Choose cheeses with reduced fat content.
2. Nuts. An excellent source of unsaturated fatty acids that feed the tissue. Best consumed after soaking, as otherwise, when they are excreted digestion of the nutrients.
3. Root. Note the kohlrabi, beet, celeriac, radish daikon. They contain fiber, well saturated and no, unlike the potatoes that are heavy for digestion of starch. Try to consume them in their raw form, tucking the lemon juice.
4. Unrefined vegetable oil — 1 tablespoon a day will help maintain skin elasticity from the inside.
5. Cereals. You can create a set of different crops, preferring paddy varieties — they contain fiber that help cleanse the bowel. Cereal is important for proper protein utilization.
6. Bean products. Lentils, beans, peas, chickpeas — contain sulfur, which is called the beauty mineral due to its antioxidant abilities.
7. Fruits and berries. The most useful are those who were allowed to ripen on their own. Note the red grapes. It contains isoflavones, which promote the formation of collagen.