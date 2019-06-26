Nutritionist called products, help save the youth
PhD, author of patented methods of correction of eating behavior and weight loss, a member of the Institute of functional medicine (IFM, USA) Mikhail Gavrilov many years engaged in nutrition issues and learning products that can stop the aging process. So, one of the main culprits of wrinkles, the specialist says sugar.
“Glucose is literally sugar proteins in our body which include collagen in the dermis. As a result, the skin loses its elasticity, sags and wrinkles appear,” — said the expert. According to the doctor, simple sugars should not exceed the level of 20% of the daily value of all the carbs, otherwise the rapid aging of the skin is inevitable.
But regular consumption of avocados, which contain the protein glutathione, a very beneficial effect on the skin tone. After all, avocado is a powerful antioxidant.
Also overactive in antioxidants, which protect skin cells, according to the specialist, are broccoli and red grapes. Another factor preventing the appearance of lines, — consumption of omega-6 fatty acids and omega-3 fatty acids that protect the skin from dryness, sagging and expression lines. Their sources are unrefined vegetable oils and fatty sea fish.
In addition, the expert advised to include in the diet foods rich in phytoestrogens is Flaxseed, soybeans, sesame seeds, bread with bran, greens. Their action suppresses the inflammatory processes in the skin.