Nutritionist called seven foods that help to lose weight
August 19, 2019 | Health | No Comments|
Well-known Australian dietitian Chloe McLeod advises those who want to lose weight, add in your diet foods with sources of protein, calcium and vitamins.
Chloe McLeod gave an interview in which he said he did not believe in the validity of some diets to lose weight – the exception, in her opinion, is only Mediterranean diet as the most balanced. The expert believes that to get rid of excess weight need not adhere to the diet, and a careful diet.
In it, according to Chloe McLeod should be the foods that provide the body with nutrients and at the same time, ensuring progress in the fight against excess weight.
What specific products recommended by the dietician:
- Nuts — unsalted and strictly no more than one handful a day.
- Apple cider vinegar: you can add it to salads, vinegar reduces blood sugar and stimulates the metabolism.
- Figs are a source of calcium, a recognized fighter against excess fat in the body.
- Eggs are the best source of well digested protein that are important for the maintenance of muscles, the development of which ensures the reduction of body fat.
- Cinnamon. In cinnamon contains a substance cinnamaldehyde that acts as the fat burner. Under its action in the body increases the activity of some genes and enzymes that influence the rate of lipid metabolism.
- Vegetables. Their vitamins, their fiber is essential in weight loss.
- Greens. There are obtained in the research evidence that regular intake of leafy vegetables and herbs leads to weight reduction even in the absence of intense physical exertion. This happens because of the influence of greenery on the mechanisms of appetite.
