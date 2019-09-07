Nutritionist called simple ways to satisfy your hunger
Often during the diet losing weight literally has the sense of hunger, which they bravely put up with. But do I need to do and what to take to avoid discomfort and desire all the time something to eat? How to organize the food and say goodbye to hunger forever, he said in Instagram, the expert on losing weight Kate Matushkina.
The first concerns those wishing to get rid of extra pounds is a menu, as many have already tried to lose weight, but faced with the same problems:
The constant feeling of hunger, which are all now afraid. All the time I want to eat but cheese, buckwheat and dry Breasts no longer climb. Or the evening limit of calories over, but is still desirable. So so experience, will agree.
After fasting starts overeating. And the body begins to store fat. As a result you can gain even more than throw.
Because of hunger all the time feel angry, dissatisfied with life. Break on colleagues or on their loved ones. Mood swings, tearfulness, aggression is a constant companion of the person who is on a diet.
There’s no power, the head does not work. All the time I want to sleep, as broken. This is all due to lack of substances needed by the body.
The expert warns that fasting is not the answer. That actually will help you with the following:
Rational nutrition. Not just nutrition, as it is now fashionable to say. A healthy, balanced and VARIED diet. To your body received all the necessary substances, no mood swings, headaches, fatigue and constant desire to eat something forbidden.
To eat every 2.5-3 hours to avoid insulin spikes. You will not feel hungry, but means that you will not end up overeating.
Calorie deficit no more than 20%. So the body will not be under stress, and therefore will not store as fat any excess calories.