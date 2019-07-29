Nutritionist called useful and harmful foods for Breakfast
According to nutritionist, Breakfast is useful to use complex carbohydrates, protein. Harmful: sweet tea and coffee, bread and cereal.
Recently Brazilian scientists have presented evidence that the rejection of home Breakfast before school is one of the leading causes of rapid obesity among today’s adolescents, as well as premature development in young generations of diabetes of the 2nd type and cardiovascular disease.
Commenting on the statement of foreign scientists, specialist, nutritionist Elena Solomatina said: eating Breakfast really is a kind of measure of protection against development of obesity.
“Breakfast, then throughout the day we eat much less food. It turns out that the total caloric intake is reduced,” — said the expert.
Also Solomatina told how Breakfast is supposed to be.
Useful products. Of healthy Breakfast foods nutritionist allocated complex carbohydrates are whole grains and prepared cereals. Also useful protein in the form of omelets, cheese or cheese casserole.
“If you combine carbohydrates and protein, this will provide a long-lasting feeling of satiety, prevent fluctuations in blood sugar weight gain,” stated Elena Solomatina.
Harmful products. The nutritionist advised me to give up drinking on an empty stomach sweet foods and beverages such as various pastries, sweetened tea and coffee, cereals. According to the expert, thus there is a sharp rise in glucose and insulin spike, and then quite quickly re-occurs have the desire, but also observed fatigue and decreased performance.
“Also should not have Breakfast sausage — even in the good additives, which the body loses nutrients,” added the nutritionist.