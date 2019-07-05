Nutritionist: cherry is not useful to everyone
Cherries are very rich in micronutrients, including strengthening the heart. But if there are problems with the digestive system, from the berries should be abandoned.
About the beneficial properties of the cherries in the press expressed a nutritionist Elena Solomatina. In particular, the expert noted, cherry has beneficial effects on the immune system, and its regular intake increases the immunity of the body against problems with heart and blood vessels. Cherries contain large amount of pectins, which are soluble fiber – cleaners of the body. Thanks to the fiber in the berries cherries from the body actively removes toxins, excess bile acids, radionuclides, harmful bacteria.
Of useful minerals included in black cherry, nutritionist allocated b vitamins, iron, phosphorus, calcium and a high concentration of antioxidants, slowing the aging process. Also berries cherries lot of carotenoids — precursors of vitamin A, which improve the condition of hair, skin, and organs of vision, improve neural conduction in the cells of the nervous system.
The nutritionist said that the cherries are practically no contraindications.
However, there is a category of persons who will have to exclude the cherries altogether, or greatly limit its use. This category includes persons who have problems with digestive system, said Solomatin.