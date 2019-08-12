Nutritionist debunked myths about fatty acids
The expert explained, is to eat all types of fatty acids
About the benefits of fatty acids has long been known. This is a favorite topic of nutritionists and experts on food, because omega 3, 6, 9 — essential minerals for health and beauty. How fatty acids give preference and whether they should be taken at the same time, told page in Instagram nutritionist Laura Filippov.
Many people believe that the more the omega the better and take omega 3-6-9 thinking that it’s healthier. But it is not so.
Very important is the balance of all the omega in the body, and their relationship. As a Supplement in capsules you need to take only omega 3.
The simultaneous intake of omega 3 and omega 6 significantly impairs the absorption of omega 3, as they compete for the same enzymes.
Omega 6 and 9 we in sufficient quantity can be obtained from foods, but omega 3 from wild fatty fish — the deficit.
Clinically proven that excess omega 6 can lead to heart disease and blood vessels, arthritis and migraines.
Omega 6 and omega 9 are easily digested by our body from foods: raw nuts and pumpkin seeds, unrefined oils (sunflower, corn, peanut, olive, sesame), lentils, chickpeas, eggs and offal.