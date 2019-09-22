Nutritionist debunked popular misconceptions about food
In the issue of weight loss there are many popular claims, which are not always really accurate. Nutritionist Maria Rickert and ways of combating them, decided to debunk some of the myths about the food on his page in Instagram.
Some of them it was accompanied by personal examples as well as scientific studies.
So, myth or reality?
Want to lose weight — stop eating potatoes and pasta
Myth. Because I want to lose weight — stop eating horse portions.
I love pasta and I lost weight on them. Pasta of different forms and types is almost on a daily basis in my diet.
Potatoes the story interesting because it really is not recommended to people who are poorly absorbed sugar (which is not equal to all losing weight). The potatoes I cut in the diet as recommended by the doctor and after the tests. But almost 15 kg to go before I ate poresku.
Fruits contain sugar, they are better
In this world many that contains sugar. Fresh and quality fruits we need for a variety of reasons (vitamins, digestion and good mood at least). If there are problems with insulin — pay attention to glycemic index fruits and berries. If not — stop looking for the problem from scratch.
And again: to recover from the amount of uncontrolled and emotional pushing into themselves food, but not from a guy chocolate.
Eat instead of sweet and fresh fruit/ berries — dried fruits
Dried fruits contain more sugar in its composition than their fresh counterparts. The taste and color markers are different of course, but I have excluded sweet sushenya from your diet.
Nuts are the best snack
Depends on the quantity. Nuts are rich we all need fats, but they are easy to overeat, as if the “eat the whole elephant.” I typically add them to salads or pasta. As a separate meal — would not recommend.
Best Breakfast — porridge/ osamabin/ fashion eggs and avocado
Friends, the best Breakfast is the one that works best for you. Personally, in my case it needs to be hearty. In the morning I love eating chicken with pasta. From such a meal you are hungry within 1-2 hours, and safely make it to lunch.