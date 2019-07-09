Nutritionist debunked three popular today misconceptions about weight loss
Catherine Matushkina gathered a few controversial statements and scientific proof that they are not so
Advisers quick and healthy weight loss always lacked, and in the age of blogersha — the number just rolls over, says Catherine Matushkina. Almost every second person calls himself a fitness blogger and gives your versatile and fast recipes to lose weight. How these recipes corresponds to reality and does not harm health is a big question, which decided to meet a nutritionist.
She collected three mega today misconceptions:
⠀
1. “Go on 2-3 meals a day — hunger, you run the autophagy — the process of regeneration at the cellular level and mechanical self-cleaning of the organism” is the first myth. The nutritionist pointed out scientific studies of the metabolism of overweight people at different intensity power from 2 times to 17 times a day, which confirmed that the decrease in the number of approaches in food intake — there is no difference for weight loss. In other words, the fractional food 5-6 times a day (subject to the right calorie and including snacks) is still the best way to get rid of extra pounds and not feel extreme hunger. And in terms of active sports frequent fractional power can be obtained even advantages, because in this case, the loss of muscle mass decreases and fat loss — increases.
2. “Reduce the intake of carbohydrates — no more than 3 fruits a day, as well as cereal, bread, pasta (not more than 1 time per day)” — and this is misleading Catherine gave the following answer: to completely delete simple carbohydrates from your diet definitely not worth it (this is a direct recommendation from the who), should keep their consumption to no more than 10% of the daily caloric intake. As for complex carbohydrates, they are very rich in vitamins and minerals, in addition, the glucose we get from them is the food source for the brain, so as to reduce their number dangerous.
3. Myth number three — “give up milk — it stimulates the production of insulin.” “Insulin production is a normal function of the body, another question is in what quantity and what quality it is produced,” — says Ekaterina Matushkina. Do dairy products have a high insulin index but if you eat it without added sugar or fructose, then a sharp jump vyrobotki of insulin does not, he will come gradually. In dairy products for zorov people no insulin there is no danger, says the nutritionist.