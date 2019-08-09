Nutritionist denied a well-known myth about weight loss
Known associate nutritionist from the UK, author of effective techniques of losing weight, Hebe mills, said, what a morning error prevents weight loss.
Another myth on how to lose weight, was shattered.
According to Ms. Hebe mills, the culprit extra pounds Breakfast. Many people are still unable to lose weight, listening to recommendations of “experts” that the Breakfast supposedly starts your metabolism and fills almost to the dinner. It turns out that it is not.
According to mills, Breakfast to lose weight prevent, it is a myth. It’s simple: experts have long agreed that even evolutionary people should eat when they are hungry. And if in the morning you don’t want to eat, you don’t have to. It’s logical, says nutritionist.
And Breakfast by force, because “as necessary”, you risk breaking all proper nutrition. It’s important to eat and when there is a real need, this is the guarantee of slimming and beautiful figure, said Hebe mills British media.