Nutritionist Elena Solomatina called myths about obesity
Obesity contributes to the development of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, heart attacks or strokes. Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told about the main tenacious myths about obesity.
Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told about the major myths, the long-established and still extant in society.
One of such myths, according to him, consists in the conviction: excess weight in humans is a genetic reality, but genetics can do nothing. Elena Solomatina said: only a small percentage of people do have weight problems due to “bad” genes. The main factor of weight gain is eating habits and lifestyle. In particular, he said, most adults living in the city consume this amount of calories which their body doesn’t need due to low physical activity.
Another misconception is to accept weight gain with age as inevitable. According to Elena Solomatina, the metabolic processes in
the body really slow as past years, but this slowdown is not so essential that from-for it grows fat mass in the body.
Another myth that obesity can lead to hormonal imbalance. The nutritionist noted that, on the contrary, hormonal changes are the consequence of a developed human obesity. For example, obesity interferes with my perception of the body hormone leptin responsible for the feeling of satiety, and insulin needed to regulate blood sugar.
It is known that the best prevention of obesity is a healthy diet. But you often hear that healthy eating is too expensive for ordinary people. Elena Solomatina considers such an attitude to the problem of far-fetched. Cereals, chicken and some fish (e.g. herring), seasonal vegetables and fruits that you can freeze for the winter — all of it is inexpensive, says expert. Much more expensive is processed food — sausages, ham, fast food and ready-made sweets.