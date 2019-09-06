Nutritionist: emotions and excess weight are interrelated
A nutritionist told me how to avoid emotional overeating
As you see, an imperfect figure brings into our lives the sadness or, conversely, poor mental state entails a set of extra? What was first: the chicken or the egg? Nutritionist Katherine Kabashnaya sure that the first are always negative emotions.
On the connection of emotions and the extra weight she speculate on his page in Instagram. According to experts, very often the weight gain associated with emotional overeating.
Let’s say you have a good figure, but something in her didn’t like (we always find THAT!). And you, angry at yourself, shake it (diet, room, million procedures), and, TA-daam, succeed! But they still need to keep? A month or two or three…rolls and apathy or fatigue (that’s why they can eat anything, and I have to keep myself within!?). The joy of the victory fades, and in its place comes a void that needs to be filled with something…
And here is a scenario could develop in different ways, but at least 80% of the girls are going the path of least resistance — fill the void with food.⠀
What to do:
1. Accept yourself (you can write 50 paragraphs of what you are good/beautiful).
It is difficult to do, but you do see the connection of negative emotions with “plus” on the scales?⠀
2. Write a list of the food you love
And then the opposite — a list of less nutritious substitutes! For example, I love a hot dog in a pita: take the salad (cabbage+carrot), we find less calories sausage (in a regular 350, and can be found FROM 80), 30% mayonnaise and ketchup. Op! If the normal 800 calories, you get the same for 400! Such changes can easily give from 0.5 to 2 kg per week. But this is not so important. Why? Cm.below.
3. Stop waiting for the result — LIVE!⠀
Weight loss is one of the ways to escape from reality (especially for those who can not “get pohudeti” ). That’s when I’ll be happy/buy/go/do…And pokuaa…⠀
So far? If the internal reason has not worked, then you will not be allowed a psyche (because there is for it — change, and our brain perceives change as a threat).
So what is to change? — play or simply a monotonically complete the necessary items, NO WAITING in the PROCESS! Less expectations = better results.