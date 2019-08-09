Nutritionist have disproved the myth of having to give up carbs due to diabetes
Nutritionist Juan Pablo Frias has denied the myth that the tendency to diabetes, it is imperative to abandon the use of carbohydrates. A member of the National research Institute Los Angeles gave other recommendations for those who are faced with this disease.
According to the expert, for the development of diabetes is influenced by a number of factors, including heredity, BMI, cholesterol levels, etc. a Nutritionist has denied information about the need to exclude from the diet of carbohydrates as they are needed by the body for normal functioning. However, we are talking about slow carbs, not fast, last, see, for example, sweets. It is optimal to follow a Mediterranean diet because it includes lots of vegetables, fish and vegetable oils.
The medic said that now the doctors are aggressively treating diabetes at the early stages, don’t expect the progression of the disease, as was the case recently. Also a good approach, he believes simplification of therapy, when instead of a dozen medicines take few, but containing everything we needed.