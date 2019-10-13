Nutritionist have uncovered the formula for a flat stomach
The stomach is a sore subject for most women. How to remove? Give me special exercises to finally destroy it! However, as noted by the dietitian-nutritionist Hope of Pachinko on his page on Instagram, there is no exercise to burning fat in a particular place.
It is impossible to remove belly fat endless AB crunches. Because fat leaves the body evenly and no exercise will cause it to burn is exactly where we want it to be! In addition, pumping of the muscles of the abdomen increases in volume, which can increase the size of your waist. It will become wider.
But this will happen only if you do not observe some important rules.
The formula for a flat stomach:
- Train comprehensively — try to work out all muscle groups and not just stomach.
- When counting calories, keep in mind fiznagruzki that the total caloric deficit was not more than 20%.
- Besides exercises, watch your back. The abdominal muscles and back muscles are interrelated.
- Well, of course, crunches will make it strong, muscular tummy. And when you reduce fat, it will be possible to see how the abdominal muscles are nicely drawn.
The press is at all — it’s just that we don’t see a fat layer. And each of you can remove this barrier with the help of diet and exercise.
The expert also made a selection of their favorite exercises to strengthen the abdominal muscles. Begin to strengthen your abs right now, to the point where fat will melt, your flat tummy shone in all its glory, but not hanging the bag.