Nutritionist identified five actions for successful weight loss
The famous British nutritionist Rudy Maurer told how to arrange the body fat burning marathon without harm to health. Specialist called those actions that ensure success in losing weight.
For starters, the nutritionist advises to practice these rules during the week, and then gradually to root in your diet. They will work as prevention of excess weight.
More protein. Nutritionist Rudy Maurer advises to strive to reduce the consumption of carbohydrate foods (not eliminating them from my diet) and eat more protein. Such a replacement allows you to lose weight without starving, the expert said.
Waiver of sugary drinks. If you really want to lose weight, give up all sweetened beverages unconditionally – instead, you should drink green tea, natural coffee and water. Remember that the calories from a sweet drink are digested almost immediately, which is very harmful from the point of view of increased fat mass.
A half portion of vegetables. Remove half the contents of the dish, add a salad or any portion of vegetables. It is especially useful to replace vegetables bread, potatoes and pasta.
There is a natural. The nutritionist advises to eat more whole foods such as vegetables, fruits, dairy products, meat. Digestion of natural food in a lot less significantly associated with fat mass than the food finished and semi-finished production.
Keep on hand only healthy snacks. Do not need to have access to sweets and biscuits if they have a weakness, which it is difficult to keep from overeating. Rudy Maurer notes that are imperceptible to humans harmful snacking often become the cause of excess weight as a source of empty calories that are not consumed for energy. Care should be taken healthy snacks: these can be nuts and seeds, any vegetable or fruit, whole wheat bread.