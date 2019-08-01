Nutritionist: if food drink water?
According to a nutritionist, every person can decide to wash down his food with water or not. In General, drink water and eating all my food useful, the expert said.
There is a perception that wash down food with water is harmful to health – such damage is associated with the fact that the liquid can dilute digestive juices and interfere with the normal process of digestion. In this regard, even you can find recommendations that after a meal wait half an hour or an hour before you take a SIP of water.
Nutritionist Svetlana Sosar made a view that such advice does not have a scientific basis and only appeal to well-established myths.
“You should drink water in the quantities in which it is required by the body. Want to drink, drink. Do not want, do not drink”, — said the expert.
According to nutritionist, the theory about the dangers of drinking water immediately after eating have arisen among the proponents of a separate food and Ayurveda. Svetlana Sosar added that there have been many medical studies, during which experts studied how much it can be diluted gastric juice by drinking water at dinner, but they have not found any evidence of the reality of such a process.
“Ayurveda, which is referred to by those who follow the special rules of drinking, so as not to “extinguish the fire of digestion” has no proven efficacy,” noted Skosar.
She said that water during or after meals, on the contrary, helps to be mechanical and chemical digestion and improves the assimilation of nutrients from food.
At the same time, the nutritionist explained that its opinion relates only to the issue of drinking water healthy people. In some diseases of the gastrointestinal tract drinking regime should be determined only by the attending physician, said Svetlana Skosar.