Nutritionist named three products that should be included in the autumn diet
Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told about three of the most useful products that should be included in the autumn diet. They turned out to be pumpkin, plum and pear.
The pumpkin is the most useful beta-carotene, giving it a bright color. It is needed in order to maintain the vision is normal, to have a good skin and healthy mucous membranes. Vitamin helps to prevent various respiratory diseases. Useful fruit has a positive effect on the immune system, which reduces the risk of colds. Sunbathers vitamin a protects against skin cancer and melanoma, and will give more even tan. Also pumpkin has a lot of potassium, bringing excess fluid from the body and is essential for people to prevent ailments related to the heart and blood vessels. This element can reduce the pressure level. The pumpkin can be eaten steamed, boiled and baked, and even cook with her desserts. Cooked foods are good to add butter or vegetable oil, sour cream, ice cream. It is noted that it is necessary for absorption of beta-carotene.
In the plum contains a lot of antioxidants. The brighter the color of the berries, especially blue or black, the more anthocyanins (plant pigments) that protect the body from aging. The product is cellulose, pectin, and also it copes well with the conclusion of the salts of heavy metals. There are in it and laxative properties. This is a storehouse of vitamins without treatment (if it is the destruction of vitamin C), preparing smoothies, salads and adding to cereal.
Pear is best used on an empty stomach, particularly green, because it has a stabilizing effect and it is recommended to include in your diet with the disease. The fruit has a lower glycemic index than Apple, and in a sense it is more useful. It has magnesium and pectin, perfectly cleansing the intestines. This fruit acts as a dessert it is best eaten raw, though it is also cooked in the oven. Thus the pectin will be able to withdraw excess cholesterol. Even pear is combined with cereals, cheese and honey.