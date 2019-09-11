Nutritionist: Pizza is a more balanced Breakfast than cereal
American nutritionist Chelsea Amer claims that pizza is actually more balanced meal than a serving of cereal. The arguments of the experts published foreign newspaper the Mirror.
According to the expert on nutrition, if the person reaches for the pizza in the morning, it is a good decision, as just a piece of food contains a balance of essential nutrients. In turn, the portion of cereal with skim milk is mostly sugar and is extremely heavy carbohydrates. Especially good to give preference to the cake with different kinds of ingredients after a night of alcohol abuse. At the same time, Chelsea Amer warns that the recommendation does not apply to daily habit.
As for Breakfast cereals, the experts suggest to focus on whole grains. Equally important is the composition, therefore, is to choose healthier options.