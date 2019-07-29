Nutritionist refuted a number of useful properties attributed to mushrooms
Nutritionist Elena Solomatina told what the beneficial properties of mushrooms is rather a myth than the truth.
How many mushrooms vitamins? It is often possible to hear opinion that mushrooms contain high amount of vitamin substances. But according to Elena Solomatina mushrooms have a very significant water content, and if you take into account the correlation of trace elements with the whole lot, it turns out that the mushrooms are not too many vitamins.
In addition, said the nutritionist, mushrooms contain a substance chitin, which hampers their digestion, and assimilation of fungal components. That is, the absorbability of vitamins and other nutrients from fungi can be quite low.
Can mushrooms replace the meat? Because of the protein content of mushrooms is attributed to the ability to compensate for giving up meat. But Elena Solomatina considers this opinion a misconception though, because the protein from the mushroom absorbed by the human body much worse than animal. In addition, the mushroom is significantly inferior to animal protein in amino acid composition.
“With easily digestible meats, such as Turkey or rabbit, mushrooms can not be compared”, said the nutritionist.
Help mushrooms to lose weight? Elena Solomatina said the mushrooms due to their difficult for the body and long-lasting learning is really useful to add in food for losing weight. Mushrooms give long-lasting satiety, with low in calories.
The expert has noticed that from the point of view of nutrition mushrooms are the right thing to cook and make sauces. Very well boiled mushrooms combined with rice.
But the consumption of mushrooms is associated with a number of conditions. For example, mushrooms do not need to eat at diseases of stomach, liver and pancreas. Mushrooms, being indigestible food, can be too heavy load for the digestive tract and cause disturbances in the intestinal microflora.
Also avoid pickled and salted mushrooms, fried mushroom dishes or mushrooms in julienne. Excess salt and fat is harmful for the body and such meals according to dietitian can be used only as a rare treat and only people with good health. The arguments of the nutrition expert published edition of “Komsomolskaya Pravda”.