Nutritionist refuted the myth about the dangers of drinking water immediately after eating

| July 23, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Nutritionist Svetlana Skosar refuted the myth that to drink water immediately after eating is unhealthy. Many believe that should certainly wait at least 20 minutes.

Диетолог опроверг миф о вреде употребления воды сразу после еды

According to the expert, the error related to the theory about separate nutrition and Ayurveda. It is assumed that if you drink water immediately after a meal, there is a dilution of the gastric juice. However, numerous scientific studies on this issue found no evidence to support such myth. On the contrary, a glass of water after meals or even during promotes digestion and the body easier absorb nutrients contained in the products.

The expert noted that if a person wants to drink, you can do so at any time regardless of meals. Exceptions are possible only in the case of those who suffer from certain digestive tract in such situations is to assign the water right doctor.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.