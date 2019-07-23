Nutritionist refuted the myth about the dangers of drinking water immediately after eating
Nutritionist Svetlana Skosar refuted the myth that to drink water immediately after eating is unhealthy. Many believe that should certainly wait at least 20 minutes.
According to the expert, the error related to the theory about separate nutrition and Ayurveda. It is assumed that if you drink water immediately after a meal, there is a dilution of the gastric juice. However, numerous scientific studies on this issue found no evidence to support such myth. On the contrary, a glass of water after meals or even during promotes digestion and the body easier absorb nutrients contained in the products.
The expert noted that if a person wants to drink, you can do so at any time regardless of meals. Exceptions are possible only in the case of those who suffer from certain digestive tract in such situations is to assign the water right doctor.