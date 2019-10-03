Nutritionist revealed some of the secrets for losing weight
What rules should be considered for those who want to lose weight in the cold season
Diet in the cold season should be different from summer. This is due to our physiology, because in the off-season and winter, the metabolism slows down. In connection with these changes and the process of weight loss can occur not as intense. How to rebuild menu for the autumn-winter period and some nuances to consider said nutritionist Olga Usenko.
Many note that in the offseason, the weight starts to go slower or even stop moving.
Also, in addition to a greater desire to eat, there is still a feeling that food is digested harder and longer.
It usually occurs in people who are not actively engaged in sports. 2-3 strength training sessions per week smooth out these issues. But if the activities in the hall, it is necessary to revise the diet.
What can we do if there is no possibility to do sports?
- accept the fact that the body adapts to the cold weather
- give yourself 2 weeks for this rebuild
- to continue all this time without deviations
- to simplify your diet as possible — the simpler dishes on the plate, the better for the process of weight loss
- do not forget about clean water. Usually the colder it is outside, the harder it is to drink water, but it is a necessity
- if the vegetables are tight, then connect the dry fiber in the diet to avoid digestion.