Nutritionist revealed the truth about vegetable milk: to drink or not to drink
Vegetable milk becomes increasingly popular and takes the place of the animal on the table for those who want to lose weight and eat right. And if for people with lactose intolerance is a necessary measure, whether to get involved in this product all the rest? This question is answered in the Instagram expert on weight loss and nutrition Katya Matushkina.
In fact, the vegetable milk is extract from the seeds, nuts and grains. It would seem – solid benefits!
But the producers of vegetable milk does not always announce all the information:
- oat milk is tasteless, so sometimes manufacturers add sugar and flavoring;
- almond milk in a lot of polyunsaturated omega-6 acids (not to be confused with omega-3). For harmony and health is not very good;
- soy milk contains large amounts of phytoestrogens, an excess of which increases the risk of developing fibroids or myomas.
Expert found in crop milk maltodextrin (pure molasses i.e. glucose!). In other fats, which adds to the density of the product. Lot where there is cane sugar. You believe in the benefits of such a product? If you want to try, then choosing a stamp, see the trains, look for a pure product without additives.