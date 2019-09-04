Nutritionist shared valuable recommendations for losing weight
How often allegations “are not able to eat”, “eating on the go and it will have”, “going on vacation and won’t be able to stick to a healthy diet” becomes a real problem for dieters. But it’s just excuses and nothing more, says nutritionist Laura Filippov, who called the top 5 ways to keep weight. She says the variety of healthy foods is always possible, the secret is to focus your attention. How to develop unbreakable right food habits and change your eating behavior forever, she said in Instagram.
The result will only change your eating habits on a permanent basis. It’s always a clear answer to the questions: “why am I choosing this food?”, “will you bring me this food is good, energy and pleasure?” Remember you can change absolutely any food habit.
- Order very fatty and high-calorie food in school is a habit.
- Choose candy for a snack — a habit.
- Stress-eating is a habit.
Model your behavior in a given situation, often not even conscious. How to change this? It’s simple — shift the focus! Here are the top 3 most simple way:
- To “see” the menu has many other tasty and useful food. Decent alternative is always there.
- Remember that berries and fruits are also sweet. Or at least choose candy, after analyzing their composition.
- Ask to replace French fries in the menu on the salad.