Nutritionist told if you can eat the berries and fruit in a dessert
Seasonal berries and fruits are helpful, but many people eat them wrong. For example, use for the dessert and it was a mistake, said the dietician Lyudmila Babich.
Strawberries, cherries, raspberries, strawberries, apricots, plums… the abundance of fruits and berries is one of the great advantages of the summer season. These gifts of nature provide the body with vitamins and minerals, strengthen the immune system, are the prevention of cardiovascular disease, cancer and obesity. Doctors recommend to include them in the diet daily.
However, said the dietician Lyudmila Babich, many people incorrectly use the berries and fruits. According to experts, the summer berries and fruits are absolutely independent snack, while they are often served to the table for a change a meal or a dessert, considering that it is more helpful than traditional sweet tea.
Nutritionist warns: berries and fruits, which are eaten, “the third” after eating the other dishes can make the meal too rich overall.
“Eat berries and fruit as a dessert is a mistake. When the stomach is full and so, minerals and vitamins are not absorbed, and the amount produced by the body of calories will only increase,” — said the expert.
According to Babich, a bowl of strawberries or a Cup of raspberries – it’s lunch, but in any case, not a dessert. Also a nutritionist believes it is unnecessary to add in berries and fruits sugar, sour cream or whipped cream – for the pancreas’s too much to do.