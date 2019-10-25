Nutritionist told to whom useful to have hazelnuts and some walnuts
The nuts on the right think “Superfoods” — they contain many vitamins, minerals, essential oils. However, nuts, it is also very “complex” product — it is poorly absorbed in large quantities, may cause allergic reactions. All kinds of nuts are useful, but each in their own way. What nuts and normal nuts a day says nutritionist.
“Nuts are high in calories — 100 grams more than 550 calories, and in some the calorie comes to 700 calories. Therefore, people who are watching their weight, it is necessary to carefully monitor the amount eaten. More than 100 grams is pointless — they just don’t assimilate, and in the worst case will cause intestinal disorders. Also, do not give nuts to children under 3 years, it’s too heavy for them food.”
Almonds
Champion on the content of calcium, zinc, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, copper, iron. And almond milk is a great alternative for those with lactose intolerance. On the other hand, the almond is considered the most allergenic nut.
Hazelnuts
A very nutritious nut, suitable for recovering the body, keeping the beauty of hair, nails, skin. In addition, it helps reduce blood sugar, improve brain function.
Walnut
Champion on the content of boron is an important element for joints, bones and cartilage. Also contains beta-sitosterol, which reduces the risk of atherosclerosis.
Cashews
Recommended for people suffering from type II diabetes, reduces sugar and cholesterol, nourishes the cornea.
Chestnut
Contains a lot of folic acid and vitamin C. unlike other nuts, low in calories — only 170 kcal.