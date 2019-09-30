Nutritionist told, what determines the use of oatmeal
Lately in the media are increasingly found expert opinion that oatmeal is not so useful as was thought for many years. His position on this issue was expressed by nutritionist Julia Homolkova.
According to doctors, the use of oatmeal depends on what prefers to choose the man — cereal or grain. The crushed oatmeal is almost devoid of fiber, so this product will be both not as nutritious and more caloric. The grain in turn retains all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients. The nutritionist considers incorrect the statement that oatmeal should cook it in water. It goes well with milk, just so it has more calories. If a person is afraid to gain extra pounds, he should pay attention to the substitutes. For example, you can use coconut milk.
In addition, oatmeal it is recommended to add a variety of fruits, and, according to nutritionist, it does not affect the absorption of calcium. It is necessary to know that oatmeal, like oats, are contraindicated for people who have a gluten intolerance.