Nutritionist told, what should be the proper Breakfast
Breakfast is an important meal, therefore, is of great importance as you start your day, especially for those who are watching their weight and health. How it should be opened an expert on losing weight Inna on his page in Instagram.
“If you didn’t eat for an hour — nothing bad will happen! Nothing will happen if you eat 2-3 hours after waking up, when I get to work and spread all the urgent things. The question is not in time the first meal. And that — THAT you eat”, — says nutritionist.
If you eat 3 hours after awakening, but a full Breakfast that includes complex carbohydrates, proteins, fats, fiber — everything will be fine.
But if you ran away from home and on the road intercept Fast food, or get to work and instead of Breakfast you have coffee with the chocolate — it will definitely affect the shape and health.
What distinguishes a competent Breakfast:
Different nutrients.
- Carbohydrates (complex) — will give a long boost of energy;
- Fats will provide a long feeling of satiety;
- Proteins speed up the metabolism after a night out.
In Breakfast you can safely add fruit, but as an addition, not the main meal. Sweets, which means simple carbohydrates for Breakfast is not the best, especially on an empty stomach. This will provoke a rise in blood sugar and increased insulin production. For weight loss this is bad, and the feeling of fullness will be very short.
Tea/Coffee — perfect! But fresh juice will not give us benefit, but harm — easily.
Experiment, Breakfast can be very different, but should bear the nutritional value for the body. And Breakfast choose a comfortable on the basis of his regime.