Nutritionist told, who does not fit the Mediterranean diet
Diet in the likeness of the Mediterranean diet will benefit only in those cases when a person is healthy and not suffering from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. This was stated by the nutritionist Elena Solomatina.
Your opinion nutritionist voiced after the speech, leading the First channel Elena Malysheva, who said that the best diet that can heal the body and help to lose weight, is it viewed as a Mediterranean diet, which is one of the main products on the table of the man is green to 1200 grams per day.
“Green foods high in fiber, promoting a healthy chair. Also, the Mediterranean diet consists of legumes, whole grains, fish, and vegetable oil – it can be used for at least six tablespoons per day. Red meat need to eat less of is saturated fats,” said Malysheva.
Review the presenter gave a nutritionist Elena Solomatina. According to him, the Mediterranean diet as the main diet is only useful provided the missing health problems of the person in the first place – problems with the gastrointestinal tract.
Solomatin considers that the choice of ingredients for the daily diet need to take into consideration the region you live in. For example, many foods from diet list proposed by Elena Malysheva, said the nutritionist, are imported and such products often contain large amounts of “peptide chemistry”.
Also the Mediterranean diet is not suitable for people experiencing serious physical exertion, for them this diet may be nutritionally inadequate to cover the calorie expenditure, said the expert.
Elena Solomatina said that “we need to switch to such a diet gradually and only after consulting a doctor.”
She added that the excess of fiber contained in legumes and greens, which are saturated with the Mediterranean diet harmful to those suffering from pancreatitis or ulcer. Nutritionists advised to eat foods with high levels of tissue thermally treated.