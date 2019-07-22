Nutritionist: watermelons will not help to lose weight

According to dietitian Elena Solomatina, watermelon has a fairly high glycemic index and, contrary to popular opinion, is not suitable for diet and weight loss.

Experts have published recommendations for selecting ripe watermelons that are often declared one of the most useful summer berries. Dietitian Elena Solomatina said the watermelons are actually the source of a whole set of extremely healthy trace elements, in particular such as magnesium, potassium, the antioxidant lycopene. But at the same time, the dietician reported that watermelons in vain is attributed to its ability to activate metabolic processes and help a person to lose weight.

Moreover, she added, very active consumption of watermelon can even cause you to gain weight.

According to the expert “watermelon has a fairly high glycemic index and its use triggers the release of insulin, which transformerait carbohydrates into fat, so slimming effect from watermelon can’t be”.

The nutritionist recommends eating watermelons separately from the main meal, not a dessert — in combination with heavy and fatty foods rich in carbohydrates watermelon will only cause fermentation in the gut. Consumed berry should be moderate, not more than two pieces at a time.

Very helpful to eat watermelon together with whole-wheat or bran bread – with this combination the glycemic index of sweet berries is reduced, preventing too strong a choice of insulin in the body.