Nutritionists allowed to eat bacon and chocolate at night
Nutritionists have compiled a list of foods that can be eaten at night, not afraid to gain weight. A proper evening meal helps to get rid of stress and calms the body, leading to normal blood sugar levels, important to respect the rules and do not overeat.
Harm from the night snack will not be if to stop the choice on the vegetable soup or chicken broth. Sandwich unless the bread is made from flour and the sausage is replaced with boiled chicken. Nice to satisfy hunger after 18:00 will help porridge, or cheese, in addition, are digested quickly, usually fish and some seafood. Also harm will not bring a 100-gram serving of rice, yogurt and cottage cheese are useful only in the absence of their sugar.
Salty bacon, too, is a dietary product, but it is important to eat it in large quantities. Dark chocolate and dried fruit perfectly satisfy hunger, some nutritionists recommend to bake apples with honey.