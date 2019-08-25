Nutritionists called safe health dose of mushrooms
Nutritionists explained how to get from mushrooms is more beneficial to your health.
The misuse of the mushrooms can greatly harm the body.
Mushrooms often called one of the best products in the autumn diet. The mushroom dishes contribute to a better absorption of calcium, thus healthy teeth and bones and also enhance the protective capacity of the immune system.
Antonina Starodubova nutritionist told about how to use mushrooms in order not to harm your health.
The expert noted that excessive consumption of mushrooms can bring down even a healthy body. First of all, because of too much addiction to mushroom dishes affects the gastrointestinal tract.
“To eat the mushrooms no more than twice a week servings of a little more than 100-120 grams,” – said the nutritionist Antonina Starodubova.
Also doctor told that food value of mushrooms depends on their age. In the food you eat only young mushrooms – they are full of vitamins and did not have time to gather a high concentration of potential toxins, as it can happen with old mushrooms. Don’t forget that mushrooms are able to accumulate harmful substances which they extract from the soil.
In turn, the dietitian Sergei Oblozhko said that mushrooms is the perfect addition to the diet of those who are trying to lose weight they are low in calories and fibre contained in them, and improves digestion.
However, the expert explained: mushrooms is better not to eat pregnant and lactating women, young children and the elderly – for them it is a heavy food can cause indigestion.