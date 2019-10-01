Nutritionists dispelled popular myths about weight loss
Don’t get hooked replicated many myths, especially those that directly relate to health.
The fewer calories you eat, the better, and the extra weight is solely due to lack of will. These and many other myths not only make it difficult to obtain the figure of dreams, but also have a negative impact on our health. Gathered the misconceptions about weight loss that you should not believe.
Myth # 1: All calories are the same
Many perceive calories as a source of energy and as a source of excess weight. This attitude is extremely wrong.
Different products different are metabolic processes and can have different effects on hunger hormones that regulate weight. For example, a protein calorie is not the same as a calorie of fat or carbohydrate.
Replacing carbs and fats with protein may boost metabolism and reduce appetite and cravings to harmful products and simultaneously optimizes the function of some hormones that regulate weight. Also pay attention to what calories you eat: saturated fats (whole unprocessed foods) or unsaturated (refined products, candies, sweets).
Myth # 2: weight Loss is a straightforward process
Many people think: if you take up weight loss, to begin to actively exercise to establish a diet and regimen, the miracle happens quickly. But it turns out that the weight loss in one period is quick and without a hitch, and the other is upset or increase.
A slight hesitation kilograms or pause in the process of losing weight — this is normal. During menstruation, for example, water in the body in women can vary, which also affects the result on the scales.
Myth # 3: you Can lose weight with supplements
If you think that the era of different supplements for weight loss long gone, know this: unfortunately, it is not. To this day many people buy dubious pills or teas in the hope to lose weight and lose weight. The best of them will not bring any result and harm to the body, and the worst — will harm health.
The main reason why some supplements are effective, the placebo effect.
Myth # 4: Extra weight is lack of willpower
Weight loss depends not only on the presence or absence of willpower. There are many genetic, biological and environmental factors that affect the body. So before you accuse someone of laziness, think that people can be sick. Or it is comfortable to be in his body and he doesn’t need other people’s advice and comments.
Myth # 5: to lose weight, you need to eat less and move more
A rigid framework, limiting food and active sport — not a guarantee of harmony and lack of excess weight. The secret is simple and known to many: to shed pounds, you need to burn more calories than you consume.
However, this advice does not always work for people with serious health problems and obesity. For them there is a big risk to regain the lost weight because of physiological and biochemical factors.
To tell people with weight problems, so they simply ate less food and move more — is an inefficient Council, which rarely works in the long term.
Myth # 6: a Full Breakfast helps to lose weight
The availability of Breakfast or the lack of it directly has nothing to do with weight loss or weight gain. Most likely, it affects the desire for more or eat less during the day and vivacity. Also there is a myth that Breakfast boosts metabolism and several small meals help to burn calories.
Eat when you are hungry and stop when feel full. If Breakfast affects your wakefulness during the day, don’t miss it, but if I want to only drink coffee or eat fruit, do not deny yourself this.
Myth # 7: When losing weight is to completely eliminate fats
Studies confirm that diets high in fat and low in carbohydrates can help you lose weight. But unhealthy food fats are certainly not useful for the figure. By themselves, the fat does not increase weight.