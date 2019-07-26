Nutritionists explained what fruits not to eat on a diet

Many people who adhere to a proper diet and other diets are trying to give up desserts and to replace sweet dried fruits.

Диетологи объяснили, какие сухофрукты нельзя есть на диете

However, it is worth noting that some dried fruits do not contribute to the process of losing weight. Moreover, this delicacy can induce and weight gain.

According to doctors, even 100 grams of this sweet delicacy can cause significant harm to the body. The fact that in the process of drying fruits lose their mass, but the concentration of fructose increases.

This suggests that excessive consumption of dried fruits, especially after meals, will greatly hinder weight loss and therefore involved these products not worth it.

Experts recommend that for the period of the diet completely exclude from the diet of dried apricots, prunes and dates. Also avoid costs from candied fruits, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.