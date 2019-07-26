Nutritionists explained what fruits not to eat on a diet
Many people who adhere to a proper diet and other diets are trying to give up desserts and to replace sweet dried fruits.
However, it is worth noting that some dried fruits do not contribute to the process of losing weight. Moreover, this delicacy can induce and weight gain.
According to doctors, even 100 grams of this sweet delicacy can cause significant harm to the body. The fact that in the process of drying fruits lose their mass, but the concentration of fructose increases.
This suggests that excessive consumption of dried fruits, especially after meals, will greatly hinder weight loss and therefore involved these products not worth it.
Experts recommend that for the period of the diet completely exclude from the diet of dried apricots, prunes and dates. Also avoid costs from candied fruits, which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels.