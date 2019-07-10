Nutritionists explained who absolutely can not eat grapefruit
Grapefruit — healthy and vitamin-rich citrus.
It improves the immune system. However, there are a number of contraindications to its use.
It is dangerous to drink grapefruit juice on an empty stomach, because it may adversely affect the mucosa of the stomach and intestines. Grapefruit juice such people can cause severe pain in the stomach that is caused by inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines.
Eating grapefruit should be avoided during exacerbation of gastrointestinal diseases.
Do not eat this fruit people with high acidity of the stomach.
Grapefruit destroys the enamel because it contained acids. Therefore, the grapefruit causes the development of dental caries. To minimize this destructive effect is possible only when you rinse your teeth every time after eating grapefruit consumption.
Grapefruit that is completely incompatible with many drugs, so after taking the medicine for a long time should avoid eating grapefruit. The interaction of grapefruit juice with some types of medications possible serious consequences that threaten human life.