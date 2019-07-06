Nutritionists gave simple tips to improve diet
Experts believe that many people are not pod force a radical change of diet, but even small changes can bring tangible benefits.
American experts on nutrition have made recommendations for changing dietary habits. Nutritionists recognize for many people to build the right diet is too difficult. Therefore, they recommend to rebuild gradually and developed recommendations that will help make the menu more useful, but it does not require any effort. As practice shows, simple changes help a lot to completely switch to a proper diet.
Those who can’t live without fast food, it is recommended to pay attention to meals with vegetables. In many places you can order a Burger with lettuce instead of bun or whole wheat bun. It is also recommended to replace one meal in a fast food restaurant per week for a utility meal, for example, is pizza to eat a bowl of salad from fresh vegetables.
At least once a week is recommended to replace red meat with beans. It seems that these products are difficult to compare, but both the meat and beans are quite similar in protein, vitamins and minerals. But the beans will bring more benefits. This does not mean you have to completely abstain from meat – only to reduce its use.
A variety of sauces and salad dressings, which sometimes really frightening, it is recommended to replace olive oil and lemon juice. All the sauces used for cooking, it is healthier to cook – experts believe that it is much healthier and is not difficult.