Nutritionists have called an unusual way to protect themselves from cancer
Italian dieticians believe that eating ants, seahorses and crickets protects against cancer.
Experts came to this conclusion after a series of studies that showed a high concentration of antioxidants in the organisms of insects.
These chemical compounds protect the body from oxidative stress and prevent free radicals. It is known that free radicals not only increase the risk of developing cancer, but also damage DNA and membranes of cells, causing joint pain, stroke and skin aging.
“More than two billion people – a quarter of the world’s population regularly eat insects. The rest will have to try,” said Professor Mauro Serafini, who led the study.
“Edible insects are an excellent source of protein, polyunsaturated fatty acids, minerals, vitamins and fiber,” he assured Mauro Serafini.
Also, a scientist suggests that in a few decades humanity will begin to include ants and crickets in your daily diet.
Meanwhile in Britain there is a supermarket that delivers groceries home with insects through the application. Crickets they sell not only as a separate snack, but also to garnish dishes like tacos, pasta or salads.