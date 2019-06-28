Nutritionists have called another reason for weight gain
Nutritionist Kim Pearson from the UK made a statement that stress leads to weight gain. The expert gave recommendations on how to cope with this phenomenon. Article relevant content published in The Sun.
According to experts, stress leads to increased levels of cortisol known as the stress hormone, which promotes fat accumulation, particularly visceral. It is very difficult to get rid of. In this case, will help measures to manage the reaction of the body, including deep breathing, walking, meditation. No less important in the diet to make the emphasis on protein, allowing you to sleep well and exercise.
“Identify your triggers. Make a list of everything that you feel and the actions to eliminate or reduce each item. Prioritize and you’ll make them more manageable”, — experts say.
Cyrus Pearson adds that in any case should not miss meals, it not only helps you to lose weight but also will lead to overeating later in the day or a desire for fast food. In some cases, the problem able to solve a glass of dry red wine, but alcoholic beverages is in any case not to overdo it, as it is fraught with increase of the parameters of the figure. In addition, over time drunkenness has a negative impact on mental health by interfering with the neurotransmitters in the brain. An ideal solution is the alternative “premium” types of behaviour that help to relax, for example, a Cup of herbal tea, food with low sugar content.