Nutritionists have called damning evidence on the perils of pork
Nutritionists have stated that eating pork is dangerous to human health and called the 6 killer facts, to opt out of this type of meat forever. This product contains mucus, fat and other harmful substances that cause putrefaction in the intestine leading to arthritis, the arthritis, skin diseases and other equally serious issues.
According to specialists, in pork contains hazardous biologically active substances of organic nature produced in endocrine glands, that disrupt the hormonal background of the person. In particular, this meat is growth hormone, causing a malfunction of the body. Foreign substances can give the start to many pathological processes, and even cause obesity. Also pork contains causing Allergy histamine. Moreover, it can lead to abrasions, dermatitis, appendicitis and cholecystitis. Nutritionists say that this meat is considered the most bold of all the available types, therefore, facilitates the collection of excess body weight. In addition, note that pork in which there are carcinogens, extremely toxic. This meat causes health such as harmful as alcohol and tobacco. Experts believe that the systematic poisoning by these substances, provided the regular use of the product can cause a stroke or heart attack.
Pork is dangerous because if it is often eat, the body is formed are favorable for the development of harmful microorganisms to the environment. As stressed by the experts, in this product you can never be sure because you don’t know tainted meat or a healthy animal was purchased.