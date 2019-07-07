Nutritionists have called products 5 perfect Breakfast for weight loss
Nutritionists spoke about the secret to a perfect Breakfast contributes to weight loss. They called 5 products required for the saturation of the organism with nutrients.
Breakfast need simple but healthy ingredients: rolled oats, prunes, cocoa powder, yogurt and flax oil. First 5 -7 pieces of dried plum fruits are poured half a glass of hot water for about 10-15 minutes. Then in a separate bowl mix a spoonful of cocoa and oil, then add two spoons of oatmeal. On the advice of nutritionists, the prepared mixture is to pour the yogurt or kefir and mix all the ingredients. Such a Breakfast should be prepared before bedtime and leave overnight in the fridge.
Foods contain nutrients that strengthen the immune system. In addition, they remove toxins from the body and help to lose weight.