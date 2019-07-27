Nutritionists have called products, is contraindicated for colds
Nutritionists have told, what kinds of products should be discontinued in case of cold. Their use can slow the healing process or complicate it.
In the period of cold treatment is better to refuse coffee that can provoke profuse urination, which leads to accelerated removal from the body of liquid, and this is accompanied by intoxication. Sweets and baking with the disease is also contraindicated because it has resulted in increased glucose levels, while hyperglycemia supports a favorable environment for development of microbes.
Salty foods with a cold is also better to exclude from the diet. Because of its abundance may occur swelling, shortness of breath, etc. Hot and spicy products can irritate the back of your throat, causing inflammation. The expert recommends that in the treatment process to drink more water or fruit tea, useful and broth.