Nutritionists have called products that you can eat before bed
For many years nutritionists were forbidden to eat after six in the evening.
However, over time scientists came to the conclusion that the right snack at night is not only not harmful, but even useful: it makes the blood sugar level stabiliziruemost and fat burning hormone glucagon eliminates excess weight.
In addition, nutritionists say that going to bed on an empty stomach is bad for mental health: hunger creates stress to the body, increases anxiety and interferes with sleep.
However, for a late dinner fit only certain products
Soups
The hot liquid relaxes and soothes the body, so before bed is helpful to eat a bowl of chicken soup, onion or vegetable soup. The main condition is that the composition should not be legumes as they are digested slowly and keeps you sleep. One of the best soups for dinner — miso. A paste of soy beans, which is cooked Japanese stew is almost one hundred percent protein which is slowly digested by the body and allows for a long time not to experience hunger, while in a bowl of miso only 66 kcal.
Sandwich or sandwich
Grab a quick sandwich at night, too. That’s just the bread must be of wheat flour, and the fillings should be used instead of sausage, and cooked chicken or Turkey. And no mayonnaise and other fatty sauces — for juiciness add a little fresh greens and tomato.
Porridge
There is nothing stopping you eat cereal not only for Breakfast but for dinner it is very helpful for digestion, and most importantly — satisfying. Remember that to cook porridge need of whole grain cereals and to use milk with low fat content. Warm milk in addition, thanks to the Union of tryptophan and calcium helps you to sleep.
Cheese
Cheese — also a great option for the evening meal: it contains a complex protein, which will give you a feeling of fullness and accelerates the metabolism. You can Supplement cheese meat poultry — this combination is considered to be one of the healthiest.
Fish
Fish and seafood — some of the best food for dinner, especially late. If on the digestion of beef or pork in the body takes up to five hours, the absorption of fish products — in just 45 minutes. At night you can even choose fatty fish: thanks to the fatty acids omega-3 and vitamin D they reduce the stress hormone in the blood, and promote good sleep.
White rice
Besides the fact that white rice is a rich source of vitamins and minerals, it also has a positive effect on the quality of your sleep. At night it is safe to eat 100 g of boiled rice, only without a lot of seasonings and sauces.
Fat
Fat the dietary product, so is ideal for a late snack. It lacks the carbohydrates that can cause obesity. However, the benefits of fat not only that: it includes a lot of good cholesterol, which favorably affects the elasticity of blood vessels and the condition of the joints. Especially useful salty bacon, but the smoked and roasted product should be abandoned.
Eggs
Eggs — an excellent source of lean protein that is easily digested. It is best for a late meal will suit boiled egg, which can be supplemented with natural yoghurt and cucumber, and scrambled eggs, cooked without oil, with tomatoes, peppers and herbs.
Dairy products
Kefir, yogurt, cheese — all is the perfect food for a late dinner. They must be low-fat and no artificial additives and sugar. Tasty and useful addition would be green leafy vegetables, cucumbers, fresh zucchini, cabbage, and dressing, use lemon juice.
Sweets
Sweet promotes the production of endorphins and has a calming effect on the nervous system. All this creates excellent conditions for a good restful sleep. For a snack (and not only formal) nutritionists advise to choose cakes and pastries and healthy treats — dark chocolate, dried fruit and natural candy. If you want something more refined, prepare baked apples: remove the core of them, pour honey and put in microwave or oven.