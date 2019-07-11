Nutritionists have called products with a high content of “vitamin of youth”
Synthesizing “vitamin of youth” E in the body occurs naturally, and therefore it must be obtained from outside. Nutritionists have called products with its high content, allowing you to easily replenish the shortage.
Expert Svetlana FUS spoke about the important role of vitamin E for the body. It is an antioxidant and affects your overall health. It induces the synthesis of hormones and strengthens the immune system and slow down the inflammatory processes. Contributes to the element and capacity of the cells, due to which more time is saved youth, as the environmental impact less damaging to the skin. The main source of replenishment of missing inventory are the products of plant origin, not processed. Of vegetables is the tomato and spinach and leafy greens. Among nuts best suited almond, and walnut forest, in addition, you need to remember about seeds, wheat germ and egg yolks. In addition to the saturation of the organism suitable vegetable oils cold-pressed.
For an adult the daily rate is 15 mg of vitamin E. It is not difficult to obtain, using 30 grams of sunflower oil or 100 grams of olive, but the expert warns of danger. Do not exceed the posited norm, since this leads to health problems.