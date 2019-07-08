Nutritionists have called simple ways to transition to a healthy diet

| July 8, 2019 | Health | No Comments

Nutritionists from the United States suggested simple approaches that will enable you to go on a healthy diet. This person do not have to resort to tough restrictions.

Диетологи назвали простые способы перехода на полезное питание

One of the first steps would be the rejection of white bread, replace it with whole grain able. It is also important to reduce the presence in the diet of red meat and more lean on the seafood. A significant solution would be the exception to the daily menu of products from processed meat, which includes sausage, sausage, etc. At least twice a week, meat can be replaced by vegetables and beans.

To reduce the consumption of salt you can buy nuts without her, or canned soups that contain low sodium. Salad dressing can become a creamy sauce or olive oil and pasta are recommended to fill the tomato sauce. Reduce consumption of fats can transition to a less fatty milk and a rejection of cream in coffee. Substitute French fries can become less harmful popcorn.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.